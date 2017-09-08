First Down Friday Scores and highlights -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 4 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

IMAGES | First Down Friday -- Week 4

Below are all the final scores from Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Anderson County 20 Valley 0 FINAL Atherton 27 Eminence 18 FINAL Meade County Breckinridge County Butler 28 Fern Creek 20 FINAL Green County Campbellsville Ballard 30 Central 7 FINAL South Warren 27 Central Hardin 17 FINAL Christian Academy Louisville 24 Elizabethtown 9 FINAL DuPont Manual 7 Western 6 FINAL McCreary Central Fort Knox Holy Cross 38 Bethlehem 7 FINAL Warren Central John Hardin Kentucky Country Day 56 Carroll County 0 FINAL LaRue County 21 Taylor County 19 FINAL Trinity 22 Male 0 FINAL Lloyd Memorial 42 Marion County 6 FINAL Moore 47 Jeffersontown 0 FINAL Bardstown 47 Nelson County 27 FINAL Shelby County 35 North Bullitt 26 FINAL South Oldham 49 North Oldham 0 FINAL Collins 28 Oldham County 21 FINAL Pleasure Ridge Park 41 North Hardin 7 FINAL Southern Seneca Henry County 34 Spencer County 33 FINAL/1OT St. Xavier 56 Fairdale 14 FINAL Washington County 55 Thomas Nelson 37 FINAL Bracken County 38 Trimble County 0 FINAL Eastern Waggener

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence 42 New Albany 41 FINAL/2OT Brownstown Central 41 Salem 27 FINAL North Harrison 35 Charlestown 7 FINAL Providence 56 Clarksville 0 FINAL Columbus East 62 Jennings County 7 FINAL Scottsburg 28 Corydon Central 6 FINAL Silver Creek 48 Eastern (Pekin) 0 FINAL Floyd Central 43 Seymour 21 FINAL Jeffersonville 28 Madison 13 FINAL West Washington 20 Springs Valley 6 FINAL Tell City 37 Pike Central 30 FINAL Paoli 40 Perry Central 6 FINAL

