First Down Friday Scores and highlights -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 4 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the final scores from Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Anderson County

20

Valley

0

FINAL

Atherton

27

Eminence

18

FINAL

Meade County

Breckinridge County

Butler

28

Fern Creek

20

FINAL

Green County

Campbellsville

Ballard

30

Central

7

FINAL

South Warren

27

Central Hardin

17

FINAL

Christian Academy Louisville

24

Elizabethtown

9

FINAL

DuPont Manual

7

Western

6

FINAL

McCreary Central

Fort Knox

Holy Cross

38

Bethlehem

7

FINAL

Warren Central

John Hardin

Kentucky Country Day

56

Carroll County

0

FINAL

LaRue County

21

Taylor County

19

FINAL

Trinity

22

Male

0

FINAL

Lloyd Memorial

42

Marion County

6

FINAL

Moore

47

Jeffersontown

0

FINAL

Bardstown

47

Nelson County

27

FINAL

Shelby County

35

North Bullitt

26

FINAL

South Oldham

49

North Oldham

0

FINAL

Collins

28

Oldham County

21

FINAL

Pleasure Ridge Park

41

North Hardin

7

FINAL

Southern

Seneca

Henry County

34

Spencer County

33

FINAL/1OT

St. Xavier

56

Fairdale

14

FINAL

Washington County

55

Thomas Nelson

37

FINAL

Bracken County

38

Trimble County

0

FINAL

Eastern

Waggener

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence

42

New Albany

41

FINAL/2OT

Brownstown Central

41

Salem

27

FINAL

North Harrison

35

Charlestown

7

FINAL

Providence

56

Clarksville

0

FINAL

Columbus East

62

Jennings County

7

FINAL

Scottsburg

28

Corydon Central

6

FINAL

Silver Creek

48

Eastern (Pekin)

0

FINAL

Floyd Central

43

Seymour

21

FINAL

Jeffersonville

28

Madison

13

FINAL

West Washington

20

Springs Valley

6

FINAL

Tell City

37

Pike Central

30

FINAL

Paoli

40

Perry Central

6

FINAL

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

