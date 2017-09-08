First Down Friday Scores and highlights -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 4 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the final scores from Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Anderson County
|
20
|
Valley
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Atherton
|
27
|
Eminence
|
18
|
FINAL
|
Meade County
|
Breckinridge County
|
Butler
|
28
|
Fern Creek
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Green County
|
Campbellsville
|
Ballard
|
30
|
Central
|
7
|
FINAL
|
South Warren
|
27
|
Central Hardin
|
17
|
FINAL
|
Christian Academy Louisville
|
24
|
Elizabethtown
|
9
|
FINAL
|
DuPont Manual
|
7
|
Western
|
6
|
FINAL
|
McCreary Central
|
Fort Knox
|
Holy Cross
|
38
|
Bethlehem
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Warren Central
|
John Hardin
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
56
|
Carroll County
|
0
|
FINAL
|
LaRue County
|
21
|
Taylor County
|
19
|
FINAL
|
Trinity
|
22
|
Male
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Lloyd Memorial
|
42
|
Marion County
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Moore
|
47
|
Jeffersontown
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Bardstown
|
47
|
Nelson County
|
27
|
FINAL
|
Shelby County
|
35
|
North Bullitt
|
26
|
FINAL
|
South Oldham
|
49
|
North Oldham
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Collins
|
28
|
Oldham County
|
21
|
FINAL
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
41
|
North Hardin
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Southern
|
Seneca
|
Henry County
|
34
|
Spencer County
|
33
|
FINAL/1OT
|
St. Xavier
|
56
|
Fairdale
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Washington County
|
55
|
Thomas Nelson
|
37
|
FINAL
|
Bracken County
|
38
|
Trimble County
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Eastern
|
Waggener
INDIANA
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
42
|
New Albany
|
41
|
FINAL/2OT
|
Brownstown Central
|
41
|
Salem
|
27
|
FINAL
|
North Harrison
|
35
|
Charlestown
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Providence
|
56
|
Clarksville
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Columbus East
|
62
|
Jennings County
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Scottsburg
|
28
|
Corydon Central
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Silver Creek
|
48
|
Eastern (Pekin)
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Floyd Central
|
43
|
Seymour
|
21
|
FINAL
|
Jeffersonville
|
28
|
Madison
|
13
|
FINAL
|
West Washington
|
20
|
Springs Valley
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Tell City
|
37
|
Pike Central
|
30
|
FINAL
|
Paoli
|
40
|
Perry Central
|
6
|
FINAL
