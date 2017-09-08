First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 4 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Valley
|
Anderson County
|
Eminence
|
Atherton
|
Meade County
|
Breckinridge County
|
Fern Creek
|
Butler
|
Green County
|
Campbellsville
|
Ballard
|
Central
|
South Warren
|
Central Hardin
|
Elizabethtown
|
Christian Academy Louisville
|
Western
|
DuPont Manual
|
McCreary Central
|
Fort Knox
|
Bethlehem
|
Holy Cross
|
Warren Central
|
John Hardin
|
Carroll County
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
Taylor County
|
LaRue County
|
Trinity
|
Male
|
Lloyd Memorial
|
Marion County
|
Jeffersontown
|
Moore
|
Bardstown
|
Nelson County
|
Shelby County
|
North Bullitt
|
South Oldham
|
North Oldham
|
Collins
|
Oldham County
|
North Hardin
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
Southern
|
Seneca
|
Henry County
|
Spencer County
|
Fairdale
|
St. Xavier
|
Washington County
|
Thomas Nelson
|
Bracken County
|
Trimble County
|
Eastern
|
Waggener
INDIANA
|
New Albany
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
Salem
|
Brownstown Central
|
Charlestown
|
North Harrison
|
Clarksville
|
Providence
|
Columbus East
|
Jennings County
|
Scottsburg
|
Corydon Central
|
Eastern (Pekin)
|
Silver Creek
|
Seymour
|
Floyd Central
|
Jeffersonville
|
Madison
|
Paoli
|
Perry Central
