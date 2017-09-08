First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 4 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Valley Anderson County Eminence Atherton Meade County Breckinridge County Fern Creek Butler Green County Campbellsville Ballard Central South Warren Central Hardin Elizabethtown Christian Academy Louisville Western DuPont Manual McCreary Central Fort Knox Bethlehem Holy Cross Warren Central John Hardin Carroll County Kentucky Country Day Taylor County LaRue County Trinity Male Lloyd Memorial Marion County Jeffersontown Moore Bardstown Nelson County Shelby County North Bullitt South Oldham North Oldham Collins Oldham County North Hardin Pleasure Ridge Park Southern Seneca Henry County Spencer County Fairdale St. Xavier Washington County Thomas Nelson Bracken County Trimble County Eastern Waggener

INDIANA

New Albany Bedford North Lawrence Salem Brownstown Central Charlestown North Harrison Clarksville Providence Columbus East Jennings County Scottsburg Corydon Central Eastern (Pekin) Silver Creek Seymour Floyd Central Jeffersonville Madison Paoli Perry Central

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.