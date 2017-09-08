First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 4 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Valley

Anderson County

Eminence

Atherton

Meade County

Breckinridge County

Fern Creek

Butler

Green County

Campbellsville

Ballard

Central

South Warren

Central Hardin

Elizabethtown

Christian Academy Louisville

Western

DuPont Manual

McCreary Central

Fort Knox

Bethlehem

Holy Cross 

Warren Central

John Hardin

Carroll County

Kentucky Country Day

Taylor County

LaRue County

Trinity

Male

Lloyd Memorial

Marion County

Jeffersontown

Moore

Bardstown

Nelson County

Shelby County

North Bullitt

South Oldham

North Oldham

Collins

Oldham County

North Hardin

Pleasure Ridge Park

Southern

Seneca

Henry County

Spencer County

Fairdale

St. Xavier

Washington County

Thomas Nelson

Bracken County

Trimble County

Eastern

Waggener

INDIANA

New Albany

Bedford North Lawrence 

Salem

Brownstown Central

Charlestown

North Harrison

Clarksville

Providence

Columbus East

Jennings County

Scottsburg

Corydon Central

Eastern (Pekin)

Silver Creek

Seymour 

Floyd Central

Jeffersonville

Madison

Paoli

Perry Central

