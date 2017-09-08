Wakefield-Scearce Galleries serves as Shelbyville's museum for fine living, where the exhibits are for sale

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A museum tucked away in Shelbyville, Kentucky, serves as a showcase for fine living, where the exhibits are for sale.

Shelbyville native Roger Teegarden has fond memories of the Wakefield-Scearce Galleries. His mom used to work there.

"I lost my mother in 2013, and I was thinking of her when I walked through the door," Teegarden said.

Everything is for sale at the galleries, giving the people who flock there a chance to live like royalty.

"It's always had the reputation for being a magnet for people all over the world, really," Teegarden said.

Matt Burnett, who runs the day-to-day operations there, says he has a special connection to the place. His grandfather was Mark Scearce.

"There's definitely a lot of pride with having your name on the door," Burnett said.

Scearce opened up shop 70 years ago now. Shortly before, his friend and future business partner, Mark Wakefield, read in the paper that trade with the British was opening up after World War II.

"He said, 'You've got the knowledge, I've got the capital, lets do this!'" Burnett said.

A week later, plane tickets were in-hand, and the rest is history. Things you can usually only find over-the-pond can be found at the galleries, next to the old Science Hill Girl's School. That preparatory institution, founded in the 1820s, thrived until the Great Depression took over, closing it's doors in the late 1930s.

"What we're standing in now is the actual chapel," Burnett said.

The collection of antique English silver, furniture, and decor is now one of the biggest in the United States, drawing celebrities such as John Lovitz and William Shatner, both of whom have made purchases at the galleries.

"It's always fun," Burnett said.

Teegarden says it's a real gem in middle-of-the-horse country that he will continue to frequent for at least the memories, if not the silver.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.