Shelbyville shines as American Saddlebred capital of the world - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shelbyville shines as American Saddlebred capital of the world

Posted: Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The rolling hills, the traditional homes, the horses running free, we know it all as home. For a lot of others, it's a real experience, one that Charles Kramer likes introducing them to. 

"There is so much to see in this state. If I live another 20 years, I couldn't see it all," Kramer said with a smile. 

This 81-year-old has become an ambassador for Kentucky, more specifically, for Shelbyville. He takes tourists to the places where the sun shines the brightest.

"There's just no limit to the things to see and do," Kramer said.

That includes the Undulata Horse Farm, one of the places that make Shelbyville the American Saddlebred Capital of the world. 

"The only breed conceived in this state, is the American Saddlebred. The gentleman who founded it (Undulata), was one of the originators of the breed," Kramer said.

The show horses trained there have a storied history stemming back to the 1800s. Today, they still dazzle at the world championships at the Kentucky State Fair. 

Everything from trots, to the way the majestic animals hold their heads is learned behavior. Through his tours, Kramer has become an expert on "Kentucky's horse."

"It kind of made me, all of the sudden, a part of the industry, not just someone looking in," he said.

Owners and trainers treat him like family. The same way he treats tourists across the world who crave that legit taste of Kentucky, you can only find in towns like Shelbyville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

