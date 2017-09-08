Police bodycam video shows moments after crash that killed two teens in east Louisville

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

Jennifer Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newly released body camera video from a police officer shows what happened in the moments after a crash that killed two teenagers in east Louisville in July.

Isaiah Basham, age 18, and 16-year-old Lexi Gray were killed when their car slammed into a tree on Herr Lane near the Westport Village shopping center around 3:30 a.m. on July 16. WDRB obtained video that was recorded on by the body camera of an officer from the Graymoor-Devondale Police Department shortly after the crash.

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact. The car is not visible. The video shows several Louisville Metro Police Department officers at the scene, and firefighters from the Louisville Division of Fire are still working to extinguish the flames. About eight minutes into the officer's video, the charred vehicle is visible wrapped around a tree.

The video also captures the officer's interaction with the sister of one of the victims.

"That's my brother in there!" she tearfully tells the officer.

"Hang on, baby," the officer responds. "Hang on."

Basham's sister, Glennisha Swift, told WDRB days after the crash that she was in a car right behind them, and police were chasing the vehicle.

"As soon as he passed the light by my mom's house, the two police immediately got behind him, turned on their lights, and were chasing him," Swift said.

Isaiah Basham's family has hired an attorney to look into what happened in the moments before the crash. LMPD officers said they first spotted the vehicle driving erratically near Ballard High School, about a mile-and-a-half before the crash site.

