Police bodycam video shows moments after crash that killed two teens in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newly released body camera video from a police officer shows what happened in the moments after a crash that killed two teenagers in east Louisville in July.

Isaiah Basham, age 18, and 16-year-old Lexi Gray were killed when their car slammed into a tree on Herr Lane near the Westport Village shopping center around 3:30 a.m. on July 16. WDRB obtained video that was recorded on by the body camera of an officer from the Graymoor-Devondale Police Department shortly after the crash.

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact. The car is not visible. The video shows several Louisville Metro Police Department officers at the scene, and firefighters from the Louisville Division of Fire are still working to extinguish the flames. About eight minutes into the officer's video, the charred vehicle is visible wrapped around a tree.

The video also captures the officer's interaction with the sister of one of the victims.

"That's my brother in there!" she tearfully tells the officer.

"Hang on, baby," the officer responds. "Hang on." 

Basham's sister, Glennisha Swift, told WDRB days after the crash that she was in a car right behind them, and police were chasing the vehicle.

"As soon as he passed the light by my mom's house, the two police immediately got behind him, turned on their lights, and were chasing him," Swift said.

Isaiah Basham's family has hired an attorney to look into what happened in the moments before the crash. LMPD officers said they first spotted the vehicle driving erratically near Ballard High School, about a mile-and-a-half before the crash site.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

