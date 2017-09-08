Lincoln Elementary student gets big break in Motown national tour

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.

Police say he threw her off a cliff, or mountainside, and despite her injuries, she was able to walk home after several hours, wearing nothing but a t-shirt and panties.

POLICE: Lynch, Ky. man arrested after assaulting woman, kidnapping her and taking her to Virginia

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Eric Crawford with four key players or plays in Saturday's 47-35 Louisville win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

CRAWFORD | Four verticals: Malik Williams breaks out in Louisville's win at UNC

What does Lamar Jackson do for a Heisman encore? Don't ask him. Just watch him. Eric Crawford on Jackson's big day in Louisville's 47-35 win over North Carolina.

CRAWFORD | Here we go again: Jackson's encore takes shape in 47-35 win at UNC

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.

Police bodycam video shows moments after crash that killed two teens in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lincoln Elementary school student is selected to perform all over the country. While his teachers say his big break is exciting, it's not that surprising.

"He was always one of those kiddos that had that special sparkle," said Susan French-Epps, Principal of Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School.

What teachers call the 'it' factor has taken him from the stage at Lincoln Elementary to the big stage. He's starring in Motown the Musical.

"I was floored. I mean, that's everyone's dream is to be in a big Broadway style production, especially a national tour that's going to see the entire country," says Jordan Price, Drama Educator at Lincoln Elementary.

Phillips auditioned last school year.

That meant he couldn't be in a school production.

"He thought I was going to be mad. I was like, 'that's the most exciting news ever.' Like, what a good problem to have," Price said.

Phillips plays some of the musical greats: a young Berry Gordy, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

"This young man who is so focused and driven has already surpassed probably the most exciting thing I've done in my career, so it's amazing."

The fifth grader is a product of Lincoln Elementary, which once struggled to attract students. It was converted into a district wide performing arts magnet school in 2009. The district later spent $8 million, adding an auditorium, arts wing and new media center. Now, it has a waiting list each year.

"This is our first big Broadway star," French-Epps said.

It's not the last lesson in pursuing dreams.

"That's Chase. He was focused on what he wants and he makes it happen," Price said.

We couldn't catch Phillips during rehearsals in New York. However, the school plans on supporting the young star when the cast visits Lexington in April.

"Pssh, I wouldn't miss that. Of course, I'll be there!"

The nationwide tour is set to begin in late September.

"I know he's going to make us all proud. So, best of luck to Chase. I can't wait to see him do it."

Tickets start at $30, ranging to $150 for the April shows in Lexington. To buy tickets, click here.

