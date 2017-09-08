Lincoln Elementary student gets big break in Motown national tou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lincoln Elementary student gets big break in Motown national tour

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lincoln Elementary school student is selected to perform all over the country. While his teachers say his big break is exciting, it's not that surprising.

"He was always one of those kiddos that had that special sparkle," said Susan French-Epps, Principal of Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School.

What teachers call the 'it' factor has taken him from the stage at Lincoln Elementary to the big stage. He's starring in Motown the Musical.

"I was floored. I mean, that's everyone's dream is to be in a big Broadway style production, especially a national tour that's going to see the entire country," says Jordan Price, Drama Educator at Lincoln Elementary.

Phillips auditioned last school year.

That meant he couldn't be in a school production.

"He thought I was going to be mad. I was like, 'that's the most exciting news ever.' Like, what a good problem to have," Price said.

Phillips plays some of the musical greats: a young Berry Gordy, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

"This young man who is so focused and driven has already surpassed probably the most exciting thing I've done in my career, so it's amazing."

The fifth grader is a product of Lincoln Elementary, which once struggled to attract students. It was converted into a district wide performing arts magnet school in 2009. The district later spent $8 million, adding an auditorium, arts wing and new media center. Now, it has a waiting list each year.

"This is our first big Broadway star," French-Epps said.

It's not the last lesson in pursuing dreams. 

"That's Chase. He was focused on what he wants and he makes it happen," Price said.

We couldn't catch Phillips during rehearsals in New York. However, the school plans on supporting the young star when the cast visits Lexington in April. 

"Pssh, I wouldn't miss that. Of course, I'll be there!"

The nationwide tour is set to begin in late September.

"I know he's going to make us all proud. So, best of luck to Chase. I can't wait to see him do it."

Tickets start at $30, ranging to $150 for the April shows in Lexington. To buy tickets, click here

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.