Local shelters rescue cats and dogs from Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Pets in the path of Hurricane Irma are moving out of Florida with the help of local shelters.

After Hurricane Harvey came images of scared and wet animals being rescued from homes and buildings. In an effort to be proactive rather than reactive, Florida agencies sent out calls for help across the country to help empty their shelters.

The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter drove to Columbus, Ohio, Friday afternoon to pick up about 40 cats from a flight out of Broward County, Florida, carrying dozens of animals.

“They're coming in this evening and they'll go through a health exam this evening and then we determine if they need to be spayed or neutered and we move on from there,” said David Hall, Director of the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.

Some of those animals will then be dispersed to surrounding shelters in Brown County, Indiana, Bloomington, Indiana, and Hardin County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Humane Society is also doing its part by driving to Jacksonville, Florida, to pick up as many animals as they can also from the Ft. Lauderdale in Broward County. 

“So we're anticipating bringing back about 50 dogs and cats back to the Kentucky Human Society where we will be placing them up for adoption,” said Andrea Blair with the Kentucky Humane Society.

By clearing many of the shelters in the Ft. Lauderdale area, it makes room for other animals that get displaced during the storm.

“This go around we’ve learned that you have to be smart about things,” Hall said.

And this call for help is not going unanswered.

“Animals are really our family,” Blair said. “And we want to make sure they are protected.”

The Kentucky Humane Society is hosting an adoption special at the Springhurst Feeder’s Supply on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The adoption feels will be drastically reduced to make room for the animals coming from Florida.

If you want to help, but cannot adopt – donations can be made to one of the local shelters taking in animals or shelters affected in Florida.

