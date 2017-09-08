Local shelters rescue cats and dogs from Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

Michigan woman near death, after refusing treatment for brain cancer to have sixth child

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Pets in the path of Hurricane Irma are moving out of Florida with the help of local shelters.

After Hurricane Harvey came images of scared and wet animals being rescued from homes and buildings. In an effort to be proactive rather than reactive, Florida agencies sent out calls for help across the country to help empty their shelters.

The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter drove to Columbus, Ohio, Friday afternoon to pick up about 40 cats from a flight out of Broward County, Florida, carrying dozens of animals.

“They're coming in this evening and they'll go through a health exam this evening and then we determine if they need to be spayed or neutered and we move on from there,” said David Hall, Director of the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.

Some of those animals will then be dispersed to surrounding shelters in Brown County, Indiana, Bloomington, Indiana, and Hardin County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Humane Society is also doing its part by driving to Jacksonville, Florida, to pick up as many animals as they can also from the Ft. Lauderdale in Broward County.

“So we're anticipating bringing back about 50 dogs and cats back to the Kentucky Human Society where we will be placing them up for adoption,” said Andrea Blair with the Kentucky Humane Society.

By clearing many of the shelters in the Ft. Lauderdale area, it makes room for other animals that get displaced during the storm.

“This go around we’ve learned that you have to be smart about things,” Hall said.

And this call for help is not going unanswered.

“Animals are really our family,” Blair said. “And we want to make sure they are protected.”

The Kentucky Humane Society is hosting an adoption special at the Springhurst Feeder’s Supply on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The adoption feels will be drastically reduced to make room for the animals coming from Florida.

If you want to help, but cannot adopt – donations can be made to one of the local shelters taking in animals or shelters affected in Florida.

