3 students taken to hospital following JCPS bus accident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three students were taken to the hospital following a JCPS bus accident on Cane Run Road. 

MetroSafe says the accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday between Shanks Lane and Lees Lane. 

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesman Allison Martin says the bus carrying 13 students was hit from behind.  Three students were taken to the hospital with injuries.  But she did not know the extent of the injuries. 

The injured students attend Atherton High School, Liberty High School and Western Middle School. 

