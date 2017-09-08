Louisville senior taken for thousands in 'grandparent scam'

Michigan woman near death, after refusing treatment for brain cancer to have sixth child

Michigan woman near death, after refusing treatment for brain cancer to have sixth child

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 87 years old doesn't come without a lifetime of work, and Archie White was enjoying the relaxation of his golden years. That is until a recent phone call from someone he thought was his grandson, Ricky.

"[He] said he'd been involved in an accident and arrested for DUI, and that he needed to post bond by noon," White said.

The cost was $2,500, and White went into a bit of a panic.

"We're not rich people," he said.

However, no grandfather wants his grandson to sit in jail. He checked his checking account. There was barely enough.

A man claiming to be Ricky's lawyer told White to go to a Walmart, and wire the money. He did, it went through, and he got back on the phone a bit later to make sure his grandson was okay.

"He said, 'I haven't been involved in an accident,' so that's when I realized I had been ripped off," White said.

A narrative of what happened is now on file with the FBI, but it's hardly the first time a senior has fallen victim to this type of call.

"Unfortunately the grandparent scam is something that happens nation wide, and for a lot of people. Sometimes they come out with just a few dollars, and sometimes it's thousands of dollars," Mindy Eaton, with the Better Business Bureau, said.

For White, it's lesson learned, but not before a few more words for the scammers.

"You've done the worst thing you can do to old people. I hope God takes his retribution on you," White said.

Here are tips to keep in mind the next time your phone rings:

Don't feel rushed

Never give any information over the phone

Investigate the story

Avoid wiring money

If you have been scammed, report it to the BBB.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved