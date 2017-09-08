University of Louisville to spend $170,000 on search for new president

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.More >>
Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.More >>
A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.More >>
Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.More >>
Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.More >>
Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.More >>
The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.More >>
The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.More >>
The baby, named Life Lynn, was born prematurely on Wednesday.More >>
The baby, named Life Lynn, was born prematurely on Wednesday.More >>
The University of Louisville plans to spend $170,000 on an executive search firm to find candidates to succeed former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
The University of Louisville plans to spend $170,000 on an executive search firm to find candidates to succeed former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.More >>
Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.More >>
The union representing thousands of UPS drivers across the country is pushing back on the company’s plan to hire people to deliver packages using their personal vehicles during this year’s busy holiday season.More >>
The union representing thousands of UPS drivers across the country is pushing back on the company’s plan to hire people to deliver packages using their personal vehicles during this year’s busy holiday season.More >>
The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.More >>
The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.More >>
Under new Chinese ownership, Louisville-based GE Appliances has invested $100 million to upgrade manufacturing capabilities this year. The company's new leaders sat down with reporters for the first time on Friday.More >>
Under new Chinese ownership, Louisville-based GE Appliances has invested $100 million to upgrade manufacturing capabilities this year. The company's new leaders sat down with reporters for the first time on Friday.More >>
Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.More >>
Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.More >>
A consultant hired by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration recommends fixing Kentucky’s pension debts of at least $35 billion by, among other measures, freezing benefits and moving state and local government workers into less secure, 401(k)-style plans.More >>
A consultant hired by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration recommends fixing Kentucky’s pension debts of at least $35 billion by, among other measures, freezing benefits and moving state and local government workers into less secure, 401(k)-style plans.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed AT&T’s lawsuit against Louisville Metro government over a local utility pole law aimed at clearing the way for new broadband providers like Google Fiber.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed AT&T’s lawsuit against Louisville Metro government over a local utility pole law aimed at clearing the way for new broadband providers like Google Fiber.More >>