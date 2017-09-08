University of Louisville to spend $170,000 on search for new president

The baby, named Life Lynn, was born prematurely on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville plans to spend $170,000 on an executive search firm to find candidates to succeed former U of L President James Ramsey.

Documents from the Kentucky General Assembly’s contracts review committee show U of L is seeking to hire R. William Funk & Associates of Dallas under a contract dated Sept. 5 through June 30, 2018.

The committee is scheduled to take up the contract at its meeting Monday.

U of L Board of Trustees Chairman David Grissom has previously said the board would have a “thorough, national” search for the next leader of the university.

The board pressured Ramsey to take a $690,000 buyout in 2016 after 14 years leading the institution.

Bill Funk, the principal of R. William Funk & Associates, has placed has placed nearly 400 presidents and chancellors during a 32-year career as a headhunter for universities, according to a 2014 profile by The Dallas Morning News.

“Funk may have as much influence on the direction of higher education as anyone in this country,” the story said.

U of L spokesman John Karman confirmed the details of the contract request.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.