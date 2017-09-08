University of Louisville to spend $170,000 on search for new pre - WDRB 41 Louisville News

University of Louisville to spend $170,000 on search for new president

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The University of Louisville plans to spend $170,000 on an executive search firm to find candidates to succeed former U of L President James Ramsey.

Documents from the Kentucky General Assembly’s contracts review committee show U of L is seeking to hire R. William Funk & Associates of Dallas under a contract dated Sept. 5 through June 30, 2018.

The committee is scheduled to take up the contract at its meeting Monday.

U of L Board of Trustees Chairman David Grissom has previously said the board would have a “thorough, national” search for the next leader of the university.

The board pressured Ramsey to take a $690,000 buyout in 2016 after 14 years leading the institution.

Bill Funk, the principal of R. William Funk & Associates, has placed has placed nearly 400 presidents and chancellors during a 32-year career as a headhunter for universities, according to a 2014 profile by The Dallas Morning News.

“Funk may have as much influence on the direction of higher education as anyone in this country,” the story said.

U of L spokesman John Karman confirmed the details of the contract request.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.