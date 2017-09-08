Claudia Sanders Dinner House serves up fried chicken and southern sides

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may not realize it, but KFC is not the only restaurant Col. Harlan Sanders started.

The Claudia Sanders Dinner House, located at 3202 Shelbyville Road in Shelbyville, Kentucky, features southern sides, its own Kentucky hot brown, and of course, fried chicken. It's a famous staple in Shelbyville, named after Col. Harlan Sanders' second wife, Claudia.

"She worked for him years ago at the original KFCs, and then actually, they got together and he named the restaurant 'Claudia Sanders Dinner House' after the colonel’s lady," said Jennifer Settle Reese, banquet manager at the Claudia Sanders Dinner House

It opened in the 1960s and was originally called "The Colonel's Lady."

"My parents actually bought it from the Colonel and Claudia, back before I was born," Reese said. "I think it was in the early 1970s."

