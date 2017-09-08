Louisville nonprofit provides medical care for uninsured - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville nonprofit provides medical care for uninsured

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization is providing lifesaving medical procedures for patients with no money.

It's called Surgery on Sunday -- Louisville Inc., and it is made up of volunteers from the local medical community. The goal is to help people who don't have money or insurance, but have medical needs.

"Nobody wants somebody calling and saying, 'When are you going to pay for this?'" said Rebecca Renzi, who is a Surgery on Sunday patient.

Renzi has a lot of medical needs, but she often puts them on hold.

"I would just say, 'Oh, I am just going to hope everything is going to be okay' and ignore it," Renzi explained.

Renzi is not trying to gamble with her health, but she has no insurance and limited financial resources.

"I can't even pay for insurance or a deductible or surgery. We have, really, no disposable income," said Renzi.

But a history of polyps caused a primary care physician to issue somewhat of an "SOS."

"And she said, 'Okay, I want you to call these people. Here's Surgery on Sunday. They're going to give you a colonoscopy,'" said Renzi.

Turns out, that SOS was Surgery on Sunday -- Louisville, a nonprofit that provides free medical procedures for people who are uninsured.

"I feel very blessed to be in a position to be able to save someone's life with an outpatient surgery," said Dr. Erica Sutton, M.D.

Dr. Sutton is a surgeon and the executive director of Surgery on Sunday -- Louisville.

It is her passion. It is her calling. It is her mission. In fact, Dr. Sutton performs many of the procedures herself.

She said, "I love the patients that we work with."

There are no payments or insurance checks at the end of the surgeries.

"I have long said that I am the biggest beneficiary of Surgery on Sunday," Dr. Sutton said.

And Dr. Sutton said there is a reward.

"This work is about my own resilience; it's about using a gift that I was given to help other people."

And in the last four years, Dr. Sutton and other volunteers have used their gifts to help dozens of people, and maybe even save lives.

"And they did, in fact, find polyps," said Rebecca Renzi. "It saved my life down the road."

Surgery on Sunday - Louisville recently expanded its coverage to southern Indiana. The organization is also looking for more volunteers. Even if you don't work in the medical field, Dr. Sutton and the others want to hear from you. To find out how you can get involved, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.