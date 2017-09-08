Bevin, McConnell in attendance at National Guard Association conference in Louisville

Michigan woman near death, after refusing treatment for brain cancer to have sixth child

Michigan woman near death, after refusing treatment for brain cancer to have sixth child

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- National Guard members from across the country are helping with Hurricane Harvey recovery, and preparing for Hurricane Irma.

Friday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was welcomed to the 139th annual National Guard Association of the United States Conference being held in Louisville by National Guard members from every state and U.S. territory, where he thanked them for their service.

But those in attendance were thinking of their fellow guardsmen responding to current tragedies.

"America is so blessed by our citizen soldiers. We truly are," Bevin said. "Thank you for what you're doing literally even now in states that have recently been under assault by Mother Nature, and those that are about to be."

Right now, 21,000 National Guardsmen are on duty for wildfires, Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

LTC. Marvin Harris, who is representing the National Guard Association of Texas, said the support from all over the country is amazing, as many Texas guardsmen were affected.

"It's not a problem for us to drop what we're doing and go help our other states out," Harris said. "Just don't forget about them. Because they're out there working really hard."

Also at the conference, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell highlighted Kentucky's efforts.

"And of course Irma has made landfall now. Huge, huge challenges. And you're right in the middle of helping us. Let me just say, I don't know where we'd be without all of you heading into these disasters and helping people, saving people," McConnell said.

20 Kentucky guardsmen have been deployed to the U.S. Virgin Islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The National Guard conference will continue through Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.