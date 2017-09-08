Bevin, McConnell in attendance at National Guard Association con - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bevin, McConnell in attendance at National Guard Association conference in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- National Guard members from across the country are helping with Hurricane Harvey recovery, and preparing for Hurricane Irma.

Friday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was welcomed to the 139th annual National Guard Association of the United States Conference being held in Louisville by National Guard members from every state and U.S. territory, where he thanked them for their service.  

But those in attendance were thinking of their fellow guardsmen responding to current tragedies. 

"America is so blessed by our citizen soldiers. We truly are," Bevin said. "Thank you for what you're doing literally even now in states that have recently been under assault by Mother Nature, and those that are about to be."

Right now, 21,000 National Guardsmen are on duty for wildfires, Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. 

LTC. Marvin Harris, who is representing the National Guard Association of Texas, said the support from all over the country is amazing, as many Texas guardsmen were affected.

"It's not a problem for us to drop what we're doing and go help our other states out," Harris said. "Just don't forget about them. Because they're out there working really hard."

Also at the conference, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell highlighted Kentucky's efforts. 

"And of course Irma has made landfall now. Huge, huge challenges. And you're right in the middle of helping us. Let me just say, I don't know where we'd be without all of you heading into these disasters and helping people, saving people," McConnell said. 

20 Kentucky guardsmen have been deployed to the U.S. Virgin Islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. 

The National Guard conference will continue through Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.