Kentucky's lawsuit over abortion law ends in federal court after 3-day trial

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Michigan woman near death, after refusing treatment for brain cancer to have sixth child

Michigan woman near death, after refusing treatment for brain cancer to have sixth child

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's battle over abortion comes to an end in federal court Friday, and the fate of the state's last abortion clinic is now in the hands of a federal judge.

Both sides declaring victory after the three-day trial at the federal courthouse between the EMW Clinic in Louisville, Planned Parenthood, and Gov. Bevin's office.

EMW and Planned Parenthood claim Bevin's office pressured U of L Hospital to cancel the transfer agreement that Planned Parenthood needs to open an abortion clinic in Louisville, and EMW needs to continue to operate.

"The governor himself has been very clear and outspoken about his position on women's reproductive health," Kim Green, with Planned Parenthood of Kentucky and Indiana, said.

Planned Parenthood presented evidence that U of L Hospital was concerned it could lose state funding by affiliating with the controversial organization. But Sherri Craig, a vice president for KentuckyOne, which ran the hospital until this summer, testified there was no pressure from the governor's office to cancel the agreement.

Bevin's attorney argued he is not trying to shut down abortion clinics.

"The governor, I think, has been outspoken in his opposition to abortion, but the governor, likewise, took an oath of office, as did I and many state officials, to uphold the law," Bevin's attorney Steve Pitt, said.

In its opening case, the governor's office called on expert witnesses to verify the need for transfer agreements. Dr. Richard Hamilton of Drexel University, testified that the agreements help ensure patient care in an emergency.

"There is a medical necessity, a safety and health necessity, for transfer agreements," Pitt said.

But, under questioning, Hamilton also admitted there is no medical study that backs the benefits of transfer agreements.

"They don't have any evidence to show that. Not a single witness can point to [an] incident in Kentucky where a woman would have been helped if there had been a transfer agreement between the abortion facility and a hospital," Brigitte Amiri, ACLU and EMW attorney, said.

Now that the trial is over, the decision is up to federal district Judge Greg Stivers.

The issue he must decide is whether the transfer agreements between abortion clinics and hospitals, which are required by Kentucky law, are medically necessary or unconstitutional burdens on women seeking an abortion. Also, whether or not Bevin's office worked behind the scenes to make it almost impossible for abortion clinics to comply with the law.

"I think we certainly proved that medicine didn't play any role in the decision making in terms of denying Planned Parenthood's license and threatening to shut EMW down," Amiri said.

But Bevin's attorney disagreed.

"We think that neither Planned Parenthood nor EMW came even close to meeting it's burden of proof in this case, which is to overcome the strong presumption that a statute passed by the General Assembly is constitutional," Pitt said.

The ruling will not come quickly, as both sides have 60 days to submit final written arguments.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.