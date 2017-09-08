Best Plays of the Week -- Week 4

Tom Lane's Play: Fern Creek's Isiah Hester down field throw to Quartus Hearn, great grab! It's a touchdown! The Tigers fell to Butler 20-28, but that's a great play.

John Lewis' Play: PRP! The Flea flicker, BJ Robinson with a bomb to Michael Hopper.

Mike Lacett's Play: Ballard Bruins QB Terrance May, able to get rid of it in the nick of time. Marshon Ford makes the catch, then somehow holds on, take one more look, and it's worth it.