Best Plays of the Week -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Tom Lane's Play: Fern Creek's Isiah Hester down field throw to Quartus Hearn, great grab! It's a touchdown! The Tigers fell to Butler 20-28, but that's a great play.
Mike Lacett's Play: Ballard Bruins QB Terrance May, able to get rid of it in the nick of time. Marshon Ford makes the catch, then somehow holds on, take one more look, and it's worth it.
John Lewis' Play: PRP! The Flea flicker, BJ Robinson with a bomb to Michael Hopper.
Katie George's Play: Christian Academy of Louisville's Austin Carr's throw and the catch by Milton Wright. What they have together is something special, almost poetic. It doesn't get better than that.
John Lewis' pick from week 2, Ballard's Marshon Ford picks off the Male quarterback and returns it all the way for a touchdown. Male would get the win, though, 35-14, won last week with 72 percent of the vote.
