Fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman honored at Holy Cross football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forever our hero, that was the message the Holy Cross football team held up Friday night for fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman.

The high school honored Rodman and his family in a special presentation before their football game against Bethlehem.

Rodman played football at Holy Cross, and graduated from the school in 2005.

Friday, his family was presented with a number 45 jersey, which was Rodman's number. His young son was also given a Holy Cross helmet.

The officer died back in March while police were chasing a suspect. 

"He was extremely intelligent but also had this really down to earth personality, which made him very appealing to students and teachers. And you know it is just a testament to him how many people are still talking about the legacy that he left," Holy Cross President Danielle Wiegandt said.

The high school said the 45-yard line on the football field was painted blue for the season, in honor of Rodman.

