I-65 South closes for the weekend between Spaghetti Junction and I-264 for safety improvements and maintenance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roughly six miles of I-65 South in Louisville will remain closed all weekend. 

Since 8 p.m. Friday, southbound lanes are closed between Spaghetti Junction and the Watterson.

Drivers crossing the Ohio River from Southern Indiana into Louisville will be detoured. They'll be routed onto I-64 West, east onto I-264, then reconnect with I-65 South.

This affects all driving lanes, exit and entrance ramps  along this stretch.

Crews will install safety improvements and perform roadway maintenance. That includes installing a high-friction surface course along hospital curve -- for better traction and to reduce the number of crashes.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say that without the weekend closure, delays would be worse.

"If we didn't do a full weekend closure, and just did this work under normal lane closures, we would be working multiple weekends, having the interstate reduced to one lane. that would cause a lot of traffic backups and delays," said Andrea Clifford, KYTC spokesperson. "At least this way with the detour, you're getting motorists off and still moving, rather than taking three lanes down to one."

This is the first of two closures of Interstate 65.  The same stretch of 65-North is expected to be closed the weekend of Oct. 20 to 23.

The entire $1.8 million project must be finished by Nov. 15.

The road is expected to reopen no later than 5 a.m. on Monday.

