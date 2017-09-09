Louisville woman heads to Florida to bring family to safety ahea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman heads to Florida to bring family to safety ahead of Hurricane Irma

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With millions of Floridians fleeing the state ahead of Hurricane Irma, one Louisville woman flew towards the danger. Not for fun, but to get her loved ones to safety.

Midge Rose has been through several big hurricanes in her past 20 years in Naples, Florida, and never left the state. But this time was different. 

"My husband is not well," Rose said. "He's also on oxygen and I was afraid if we ran out of electric we could be in real trouble."

There was no doubt, they needed to evacuate. But her husband can't fly. So Rose's daughter Patsy flew down to Naples to drive the couple more than a thousand miles back to Louisville. 

"We started out on Wednesday this week around 1, and we had made a reservation in Macon, Georgia, which generally is halfway for us and takes us about 8 hours. It took us 17 hours to get to Macon," Rose said. 

With more than a million people evacuating the state, all major roads were gridlocked with bumper-to-bumper traffic. 

"It was stop and go. Sometimes it was 2-miles an hour," Rose said. 

And that wasn't the only problem. 

"I saw some gas stations that had no gas, people were trying to use the restrooms. When you went to a rest stop on I-75, they were lined up out into the highway."

But even that wasn't Rose's biggest fear. 

"We were concerned about him being out here so long that we would run out of oxygen for him and that was scary," she said.

From Macon, what normally would take eight hours took them another 13 to get to Louisville. Despite that, Rose doesn't regret leaving.

"I just hope that all my friends at home are safe and that they come out of there, and I do hope when I do get back home I have some clothes and my furniture. But if we don't, we're all okay," she said.

They got into Louisville early Friday morning, just after midnight. The trip took about 30 hours in all. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.