Man dies after motorcycle crash on Bardstown Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after motorcycle crash on Bardstown Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after a motorcycle crash on Bardstown Road.

Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.

Police say a car and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

34-year-old Michael Petri was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.