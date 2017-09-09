BOZICH | Kentucky wins (ugly) again, beating EKU, 27-16

For the second week, Kentucky did not earn any style points but the Wildcats rallied from a 13-3 deficit to defeat Eastern Kentucky, 27-16, at Kroger Field.More >>
Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford makes their picks on the Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana, Western Kentucky and Notre Dame games for this weekend -- against the spread.More >>
Three likely Top 25 opponents -- Purdue, Kentucky and Seton Hall -- highlight the non-conference portion of the 2017-18 basketball schedule released by the University of Louisville.More >>
A pair of Top 10 matchups highlight the local high school football schedule this weekend, and Silver Creek makes its first appearance in the Top 10.More >>
If Louisville can clean up the fumbles and penalties, the Cards' schedule looks favorable. Michael Jordan will check out Lamar Jackson Saturday. The Monday Muse -- even better on Tuesday.More >>
Less than a week after suffering a stroke, former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum showed his Hall of Fame resolve by returning to one of his favorite spots -- a deer stand.More >>
Jeff Brohm gave Louisville fits Saturday night in Indianapolis before the Cards won, 35-28, but he also gave Purdue football fans hope again.More >>
Big games by quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Louisville defense helped Louisville rally in the fourth quarter to defeat Purdue, 35-28, Saturday night in Indianapolis.More >>
