Young men and women in recovery prove you can have sober fun at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Young men and women in recovery prove you can have sober fun at Rally for Recovery

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Miranda Reffett’s addiction started when she was 11 years old. Now, at the age of 21, when most people start drinking, she is finally sober.

Her story is one of many at Rally for Recovery. The event put on by Young People in Recovery and People Advocating for Recovery is a way for men and women to have fun without drugs or alcohol.

“I didn't ever think I could do anything without being drunk,” Reffett told WDRB News.

Saturday marked six months of sobriety for her.

“I've been out there since I was 11. So this is the first time I've ever been sober put together for anything more than four or five days,” Reffett said.

Booths from a variety of different organizations in the recovery process were on hand. A DJ also played music on the Muhammad Ali Center Pavilion as people sang and danced along to the music.  

“We're about having fun, knowing we can live today, knowing that we can enjoy life, but also that we have so much potential and that we can do anything and accomplish anything we set our minds to,” said Tara Mosely with Young People in Recovery.

“It's just really awesome to go out and do stuff sober. I always thought I would be getting high for the rest of my life,” Cassidy Gibson said.

More than 300 people attended the rally.

For men and women who are fighting to find a sober life, attendees at Saturday’s event have this message.

“Like everything that you could go through in sobriety, somebody's been through it and stayed sober,” Reffett said.

“You can do it. You just got to put the work into it. That's all,” Gibson said.

Most importantly, they say do not be afraid to ask for help.

“I wouldn't be sober if it weren't for people helping me,” Reffett said.

If you would like to attend sober activities with Young People in Recovery events are posted on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.