Young men and women in recovery prove you can have sober fun at Rally for Recovery

Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.

Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

With millions of Floridians fleeing the state ahead of Hurricane Irma, one Louisville woman flew towards the danger. Not for fun, but to get her loved ones to safety.

With millions of Floridians fleeing the state ahead of Hurricane Irma, one Louisville woman flew towards the danger. Not for fun, but to get her loved ones to safety.

Louisville woman heads to Florida to bring family to safety ahead of Hurricane Irma

Louisville woman heads to Florida to bring family to safety ahead of Hurricane Irma

Police say he threw her off a cliff, or mountainside, and despite her injuries, she was able to walk home after several hours, wearing nothing but a t-shirt and panties.

Police say he threw her off a cliff, or mountainside, and despite her injuries, she was able to walk home after several hours, wearing nothing but a t-shirt and panties.

POLICE: Lynch, Ky. man arrested after assaulting woman, kidnapping her and taking her to Virginia

POLICE: Lynch, Ky. man arrested after assaulting woman, kidnapping her and taking her to Virginia

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.

Police bodycam video shows moments after crash that killed two teens in east Louisville

Police bodycam video shows moments after crash that killed two teens in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Miranda Reffett’s addiction started when she was 11 years old. Now, at the age of 21, when most people start drinking, she is finally sober.

Her story is one of many at Rally for Recovery. The event put on by Young People in Recovery and People Advocating for Recovery is a way for men and women to have fun without drugs or alcohol.

“I didn't ever think I could do anything without being drunk,” Reffett told WDRB News.

Saturday marked six months of sobriety for her.

“I've been out there since I was 11. So this is the first time I've ever been sober put together for anything more than four or five days,” Reffett said.

Booths from a variety of different organizations in the recovery process were on hand. A DJ also played music on the Muhammad Ali Center Pavilion as people sang and danced along to the music.

“We're about having fun, knowing we can live today, knowing that we can enjoy life, but also that we have so much potential and that we can do anything and accomplish anything we set our minds to,” said Tara Mosely with Young People in Recovery.

“It's just really awesome to go out and do stuff sober. I always thought I would be getting high for the rest of my life,” Cassidy Gibson said.

More than 300 people attended the rally.

For men and women who are fighting to find a sober life, attendees at Saturday’s event have this message.

“Like everything that you could go through in sobriety, somebody's been through it and stayed sober,” Reffett said.

“You can do it. You just got to put the work into it. That's all,” Gibson said.

Most importantly, they say do not be afraid to ask for help.

“I wouldn't be sober if it weren't for people helping me,” Reffett said.

If you would like to attend sober activities with Young People in Recovery events are posted on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.