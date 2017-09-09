Thousands lace up their running shoes for Louisville Pure Tap 5K - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thousands lace up their running shoes for Louisville Pure Tap 5K

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lacing up their running shoes Saturday for the first in a series of races this fall. 

More than a thousand runners took part in the Louisville Pure Tap 5K at Louisville Water Tower Park. 

It's the first race in the Louisville Sports Commission's Fall Runathon Series.

About 150 kids also took part in the race, as they train to run a half-marathon next month. 

Donations of new or gently used running shoes were also collected for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey. 

"We are all trying to do our part. Just the devastation that happened in Houston, and now what is going to take place in Florida," said Karl Schmitt, with the Louisville Sports Commission. "People are very giving. We all know this is a very giving community and people brought a lot of stuff and we appreciate that."

Two other Runathon races will happen later this fall, including the Urban Bourbon half-marathon on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.