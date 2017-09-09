Clarksville Fire Department holds Junior Firefighter Academy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville Fire Department holds Junior Firefighter Academy

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- They are the newest, and youngest, recruits to the Clarksville Fire Department, but only for a day. 

The department held its first-ever Junior Firefighter Academy on Saturday. 

Dozens of children took part in the training exercises real firefighters use on a daily basis.

Some of the training included a rescue drag, tunnel crawl, window escapes, and learning to use the fire hose. 

It's an interaction the firefighters said they love to be a part of. 

"It just brings the community together, brings the youth out to meet our firefighters, and getting that relationship at a young age is very important for trust, and just to let people know we're here to help," Chief Brandon Skaggs said. 

After the training, the kids were "sworn in" by Chief Skaggs, and given a special t-shirt and certificate of completion. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.