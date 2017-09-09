Hundreds take part in in 30-hour FirstBuild Hackathon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds take part in in 30-hour FirstBuild Hackathon

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For 30 straight hours, Louisville hackers share and make their ideas come to life. 

Saturday, nearly 300 people took part in a Mega Hackathon, part of GE's FirstBuild at the University of Louisville. It's geared towards creating an open design community. 

The event was called 'Hack the Home,' where designers, engineers, students, and even foodies took their ideas and shared them with others. 

"So a lot of teams will start maybe with a GE appliance that's in there or a toaster oven, or maybe just start from scratch and turn it into the device that they envisioned," Larry Portaro said. "But it's hacking because we don't talk about it, we do it, and that is what is fun, we actually make our ideas."

The Hackathon will go on through Saturday night until Sunday around 5 p.m.

