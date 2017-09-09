Hundreds take part in in 30-hour FirstBuild Hackathon

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.More >>
When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.More >>
Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.More >>
Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.More >>
Police say he threw her off a cliff, or mountainside, and despite her injuries, she was able to walk home after several hours, wearing nothing but a t-shirt and panties.More >>
Police say he threw her off a cliff, or mountainside, and despite her injuries, she was able to walk home after several hours, wearing nothing but a t-shirt and panties.More >>
With millions of Floridians fleeing the state ahead of Hurricane Irma, one Louisville woman flew towards the danger. Not for fun, but to get her loved ones to safety.More >>
With millions of Floridians fleeing the state ahead of Hurricane Irma, one Louisville woman flew towards the danger. Not for fun, but to get her loved ones to safety.More >>
A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.More >>
Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.More >>
Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.More >>
Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.More >>
Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.More >>