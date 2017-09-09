Adoption event held to help make room for dogs and cats coming i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Adoption event held to help make room for dogs and cats coming in from Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Finding pets new homes to make room for the ones coming in from Florida. 

The Kentucky Humane Society held an adoption event Saturday at the Springhurst Feeders Supply on Brownsboro Road. 

Dozens of dogs and cats were there, looking for their forever homes. 

The event was called 'Keep Louisville Furry.' 

Reduced adoption fees and coupons were available to those who stopped by. 

The goal was to try and clear the shelters before an influx of cats and dogs arrive from Florida. 

"We have to make sure we have our kennels open for those animals, so that is great that we already had this adoption event planned, and hopefully we have tons of people come out today and we have a great line going on, and they will take those animals home," Alisa Gray, development director for the Kentucky Humane Society, said. 

All of the animals still up for adoption are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and have current vaccinations. 

