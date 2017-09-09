Kentucky Humane Society brings over 50 cats and dogs to Louisvil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Humane Society brings over 50 cats and dogs to Louisville from Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Hurricane Irma gets closer to Florida, many of the animals from shelters there are now here in Louisville. 

Saturday night, a trailer of more than 50 cats and dogs arrived at the Kentucky Humane Society, after volunteers made a 30-hour trip to and from Jacksonville, Florida. 

The humane society calls trips like this "emergency runs," something that became more common after Hurricane Katrina. 

The goal is to help shelters in hurricane-ravaged areas with overcrowding issues. 

Volunteers left Louisville Friday afternoon and got to Florida around 3 a.m. Saturday before they loaded up and came right back. 

"Coming back was a big challenge," said Andrea Blair with KHS. "Because there were about five million people that are being evacuated from Florida, so that was a little big of a challenge for us. Of course, we want to get the animals back to our shelter as quickly as possible." 

The humane society said they also received about 30 animals from Ft. Lauderdale Friday night. 

