Louisville team to provide Hurricane Irma relief - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville team to provide Hurricane Irma relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Hurricane Irma barrels closer to Florida, a group in Kentucky is getting ready to help.

A team of four from the Salvation Army of Louisville will leave for the region Sunday morning.

They are taking a mobile kitchen called a Canteen, capable of cooking hot meals quickly.

They will sleep at the Salvation Army in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and wait for orders on exactly where to deploy. Hotel rooms in that area are already full with evacuees.

David Yarmuth and the team is stocking up on supplies for a 14-day deployment.

“We’re taking a lot of things. We’re gonna have enough food and supplies to provide about 1,000 meals initially,” Yarmuth said.

The group was originally planning to assist the Louisville team already serving meals in Texas, but were reassigned to respond to Irma.

Yarmuth said dealing with two natural disasters is challenging, but they have enough resources to respond to both.

“The potential for destruction and the amount of destruction that we expect to see is tremendous,” Yarmuth said.

If you want to donate to the effort, visit the Salvation Army website.

