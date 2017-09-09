Louisville team to provide Hurricane Irma relief

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

With millions of Floridians fleeing the state ahead of Hurricane Irma, one Louisville woman flew towards the danger. Not for fun, but to get her loved ones to safety.

Louisville woman heads to Florida to bring family to safety ahead of Hurricane Irma

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Police say he threw her off a cliff, or mountainside, and despite her injuries, she was able to walk home after several hours, wearing nothing but a t-shirt and panties.

POLICE: Lynch, Ky. man arrested after assaulting woman, kidnapping her and taking her to Virginia

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.

Police bodycam video shows moments after crash that killed two teens in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Hurricane Irma barrels closer to Florida, a group in Kentucky is getting ready to help.

A team of four from the Salvation Army of Louisville will leave for the region Sunday morning.

They are taking a mobile kitchen called a Canteen, capable of cooking hot meals quickly.

They will sleep at the Salvation Army in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and wait for orders on exactly where to deploy. Hotel rooms in that area are already full with evacuees.

David Yarmuth and the team is stocking up on supplies for a 14-day deployment.

“We’re taking a lot of things. We’re gonna have enough food and supplies to provide about 1,000 meals initially,” Yarmuth said.

The group was originally planning to assist the Louisville team already serving meals in Texas, but were reassigned to respond to Irma.

Yarmuth said dealing with two natural disasters is challenging, but they have enough resources to respond to both.

“The potential for destruction and the amount of destruction that we expect to see is tremendous,” Yarmuth said.

If you want to donate to the effort, visit the Salvation Army website.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.