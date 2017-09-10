CRAWFORD | ESPN's College GameDay coming to Louisville-Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ESPN's College GameDay will pay a visit to the University of Louisville's Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for a second straight season, the school and ESPN Tweeted from its College GameDay account on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN's popular Saturday program originated from Louisville a year ago before the Cardinals faced Florida State. That victory launched the Cardinals into the College Football Playoff discussion, where they remained until a late-season loss at Houston.

A victory over a Top- 5-ranked and defending national champion Clemson team this year could do the same thing, but the Tigers are back strong. Despite losing quarterback DeShaun Watson and other key contributors to last season's national championship team, they've opened the season with a convincing rout of Kent State and a 14-6 win over No. 13-ranked Auburn.

“To have ESPN College GameDay come to the University of Louisville for the second-straight season is a tribute to head coach Bobby Petrino, all of our players and where this football program has come through the years,” UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Jurich said. “The excitement the fans generated last year in that historic appearance is a tribute to their passion and loyalty to our football program. We are thrilled to have GameDay back on our campus to showcase our great university.”

Clemson was ranked No. 3 nationally last week, but could move into the No. 2 position after its win over Auburn and Ohio State's loss to Oklahoma Saturday night.

Louisville misfired with penalties and fumbles in a closer-than-expected season-opening win over Purdue, but began to look more like its old self offensively in a 27-point second half in which it scored touchdowns on four of its five possessions.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson, however, has looked like his old self from the start. He has accounted for 1,010 yards running and passing to open the season, to place himself among the top early contenders for the award once again. He'll face a challenge against a Clemson defense that racked up 11 sacks against Auburn.

GameDay will have a few more challenges in Louisville this year, with a major expansion project under way at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. The area used for the set last season is now a construction site, but the crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard will set up elsewhere. A site has yet to be determined.

Regardless, Louisville football once again will find itself in the national spotlight.

