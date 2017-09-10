Giving back by working out through #FitnessCares campaign - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Giving back by working out through #FitnessCares campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- To help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center is accepting donations and hosting a master class to assist in hurricane relief efforts.

On Saturday, September 16th, community members are invited to attend any group exercise and aquatic classes. Guest fees will only be $10 on that day. All donations will be sent to the Greater Houston Community Foundation

Milestone is also challenging other fitness professionals to do their part by using #FitnessCares and donating to the cause.

Monday, September 11 through Sunday, September 17 the service desk will also be accepting donations from staff and club members. Any amount of money given is appreciated.

Milestone as a company will also be donating to the cause as well. A tax-deductible receipt is available when you donate online at www.ghcf.org.

