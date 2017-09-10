Hurricane Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hurricane Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys as Category 4 hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the center of the massive hurricane made landfall on Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. Forecasters say a gust of 106 mph (171 kph) was reported on Big Pine Key.

With an estimated 70,000 huddling in shelters statewide, the storm lashed the low-lying string of islands with drenching rain and knocked out power to close to 1 million customers across the state.

About 30,000 people heeded orders to evacuate the Keys as the storm closed in, but an untold number refused to leave, in part because to many storm-hardened residents, staying behind in the face of danger is a point of pride.

The latest forecasts project Irma will hug Florida's western coast off Fort Myers through the day Sunday, with the eye wall reaching the Tampa Bay area by the end of the day.

