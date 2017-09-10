Death toll rises to 90 after Mexico earthquake

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Louisville's Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for a second straight season, with the Cardinals facing No. 3 Clemson on Saturday.

ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Louisville's Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for a second straight season, with the Cardinals facing No. 3 Clemson on Saturday.

What does Lamar Jackson do for a Heisman encore? Don't ask him. Just watch him. Eric Crawford on Jackson's big day in Louisville's 47-35 win over North Carolina.

What does Lamar Jackson do for a Heisman encore? Don't ask him. Just watch him. Eric Crawford on Jackson's big day in Louisville's 47-35 win over North Carolina.

CRAWFORD | Here we go again: Jackson's encore takes shape in 47-35 win at UNC

CRAWFORD | Here we go again: Jackson's encore takes shape in 47-35 win at UNC

Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

Eric Crawford with four key players or plays in Saturday's 47-35 Louisville win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Eric Crawford with four key players or plays in Saturday's 47-35 Louisville win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

“It was a very hard decision to make, because I am not ready to just sit at home for the rest of my life. But I have never been one to gamble. And I am tired of the worrying over whether my pension will be there or not. So I decided it was my time to go."

“It was a very hard decision to make, because I am not ready to just sit at home for the rest of my life. But I have never been one to gamble. And I am tired of the worrying over whether my pension will be there or not. So I decided it was my time to go."

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) - Government cargo planes flew in supplies and troops began distributing boxes of food to jittery survivors of an earthquake that destroyed a large part of Juchitan and killed at least 37 people here, even as officials on Sunday raised the nationwide death toll to 90.

Some people continued to sleep outside, fearful of more collapses, as strong aftershocks continued to rattle the town, including a magnitude 5.2 jolt early Sunday. Some prompted rescue workers to pause in their labor.

Local officials said they had counted nearly 800 aftershocks of all sizes since late Thursday's big quake, and the U.S. Geological Survey counted nearly 60 with a magnitude of 4.5 or greater.

Teams of soldiers and federal police armed with shovels and sledgehammers fanned out across neighborhoods to help demolish damaged buildings in Juchitan, where dump trucks choked some narrow streets as they began hauling away tons of rubble.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said a third of the city's homes were uninhabitable - a problem that extended throughout the region. Both Chiapas and Oaxaca states reported thousands of homes, and hundreds of schools, badly damaged by the magnitude 8.1 quake.

Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat said Sunday that the death toll in his state had risen to 71, while officials have reported 19 killed in neighboring states.

The earthquake caused so many deaths in Juchitan that slow-moving funeral processions caused temporary gridlock at intersections as they converged on the city's cemeteries.

On the outskirts of the city, the general hospital settled into its temporary home - a school gymnasium with gurneys parked atop the basketball court. The earthquake rendered the hospital itself uninhabitable, so the gym contained a mix of patients that pre-dated the quake and those who suffered injuries as a result of it.

Maria Teresa Sales Alvarez said it was "chaos" when the earthquake struck the single-story hospital, but staff moved patients outside and transferred most of those who required specialized care to other facilities.

Selma Santiago Jimenez waved flies away from her husband and mopped his brow while he awaited transfer for surgery. He suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident before the earthquake. Windows broke and doors fell in the hospital, but staff quickly helped get her husband out, she said.

At the local fairgrounds in Juchitan, about two dozen residents of a central neighborhood gathered at the gates to what the military was using as a staging ground.

They came to complain that aid packages that the military started distributing Saturday had not arrived to many families. An army captain pleaded for patience, but ultimately agreed to take two pickups full of packages and water to their neighborhood.

It wasn't enough to satisfy all the residents who mobbed the trucks, but the captain promised soldiers would continue canvassing the city street by street.

___

Associated Press writers Peter Orsi and Mark Stevenson in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.