Louisville-Clemson game time changed for ESPN College GameDay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m. has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC. 

Kickoff is now set for 8:12 p.m. at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast in front of Grawemeyer Hall at U of L before the game.

Saturday's game will be ESPN's second visit to Cardinal Stadium. The team was in Louisville last year as U of L defeated Florida State 63-20. 

More details are expected to be released later this week. 

