Chicago woman found dead inside hotel's walk-in freezer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Chicago woman found dead inside hotel's walk-in freezer

Posted: Updated:

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says Kenneka Jenkins was pronounced dead Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont. It says her cause of death is not yet confirmed although an autopsy has been completed.

Rosemont police say hotel staff discovered Jenkins inside the walk-in freezer. They say she was last seen at a party at the hotel early Saturday. She was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

The woman's mother, Tereasa Martin, told the Chicago Tribune that police told her Jenkins apparently let herself into the freezer while drunk.

Martin said that if her daughter was drunk, she would have had difficulty opening the heavy freezer doors and would've realized she wasn't entering an elevator or the hotel entrance.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.