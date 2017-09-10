Salvation Army volunteers leave Louisville for Irma relief - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Salvation Army volunteers leave Louisville for Irma relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – As Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida, local volunteers with the Salvation Army headed to the state for recovery efforts.

Late Sunday morning, four volunteers from Louisville loaded up their “mobile kitchen” with food and water to head to Florida.

“People ask you ‘why do you do it, going down there?’ You don’t know what you are doing but that is part of my ministry I enjoy doing with the Salvation army,” said disaster team volunteer Don Gatewood.

The 14-day deployment will begin with a stop in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to get more resources and wait for what they will be doing in Florida. The team will get specific details once the flood waters recede.

The volunteers are prepared for any delays and know this trip will be different as they will be driving into the storm as it moves north through Florida.

“You never know what you’re going to get into but that is part of our job heading down there. We don’t really know what we are going into,” Gatewood said.

After the final supply was loaded into the truck, the volunteers created a prayer circle while holding hands – asking for safe travels and experience while in Florida.

Before Irma hit, the group was originally planned to head to Texas to help aid in Hurricane Harvey recovery.

