Salvation Army volunteers leave Louisville for Irma relief

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Eric Crawford with four key players or plays in Saturday's 47-35 Louisville win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Eric Crawford with four key players or plays in Saturday's 47-35 Louisville win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Louisville's Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for a second straight season, with the Cardinals facing No. 3 Clemson on Saturday.

ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Louisville's Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for a second straight season, with the Cardinals facing No. 3 Clemson on Saturday.

“It was a very hard decision to make, because I am not ready to just sit at home for the rest of my life. But I have never been one to gamble. And I am tired of the worrying over whether my pension will be there or not. So I decided it was my time to go."

“It was a very hard decision to make, because I am not ready to just sit at home for the rest of my life. But I have never been one to gamble. And I am tired of the worrying over whether my pension will be there or not. So I decided it was my time to go."

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.

Last week, WDRB introduced you to a local family headed to Disney World, despite hurricane warnings. We caught up with them to find out what they're experiencing in Florida as Hurricane Irma rolls through.

Last week, WDRB introduced you to a local family headed to Disney World, despite hurricane warnings. We caught up with them to find out what they're experiencing in Florida as Hurricane Irma rolls through.

The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC.

The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – As Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida, local volunteers with the Salvation Army headed to the state for recovery efforts.

Late Sunday morning, four volunteers from Louisville loaded up their “mobile kitchen” with food and water to head to Florida.

“People ask you ‘why do you do it, going down there?’ You don’t know what you are doing but that is part of my ministry I enjoy doing with the Salvation army,” said disaster team volunteer Don Gatewood.

The 14-day deployment will begin with a stop in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to get more resources and wait for what they will be doing in Florida. The team will get specific details once the flood waters recede.

The volunteers are prepared for any delays and know this trip will be different as they will be driving into the storm as it moves north through Florida.

“You never know what you’re going to get into but that is part of our job heading down there. We don’t really know what we are going into,” Gatewood said.

After the final supply was loaded into the truck, the volunteers created a prayer circle while holding hands – asking for safe travels and experience while in Florida.

Before Irma hit, the group was originally planned to head to Texas to help aid in Hurricane Harvey recovery.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.