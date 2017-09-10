Man dies after motorcycle crash in Russell neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Russell neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Russell neighborhood. 

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle around 7:30 Sunday at 24th and West Chestnut Streets.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were conscious and alert when they were transported to the hospital. 

Police also said a helmet was located near the scene of the crash, but it is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing it. 

LMPD's Traffic Unit continues to investigate what caused the crash. 

It is unknown at this time if charges will be filed. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

