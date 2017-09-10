Local family continues Disney vacation as Hurricane Irma rolls through Florida

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last week, WDRB spoke to a local family headed to Florida as thousands evacuated the state amid the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

The Smith family said it was a tough decision to make, as they had been planning their vacation to Disney World for several months. But after calling the park and being told it would be running like normal, they made the decision to go.

As Irma made landfall Sunday, we caught up with them to find out what they're experiencing.

"No more than the storms we have at home," Randy Smith said. "I mean, I've been through worse storms at home than what we're going through here now."

Smith said their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.

But as Irma began to roll through Sunday, Disney was forced to shut down for only the park's 6th time in the 45 years, according to CNN.

The Smiths said they stayed in during the storm, after their hotel offered them another night.

