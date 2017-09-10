Local family says Disney vacation has 'barely skipped a beat' as - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local family says Disney vacation has 'barely skipped a beat' as Hurricane Irma rolls through Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last week, WDRB introduced you to a local family headed to Disney World, despite hurricane warnings. 

We caught up with them Sunday evening to find out what they're experiencing in Florida as Hurricane Irma rolls through. 

"No more than the storms we have at home," Randy Smith said. "I mean, I've been through worse storms at home than what we're going through here now."

Smith said his family vacation has barely skipped a beat. They've been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and had breakfast with the characters. 

But Sunday, they stayed in the hotel because of the rain and wind. 

Meanwhile, pool chairs and garbage cans were tied down. The hotel also offered the family an extra night because of the storm, which they are taking full advantage of. 

