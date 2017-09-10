Local group remembers 9/11, honors those impacted through perfor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local group remembers 9/11, honors those impacted through performances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remembering 9/11 through art that's meant to heal. 

The group Athena's Sisters is honoring the men and women impacted by 9/11 through performances and spoken word at the Clifton Center. 

Service members, first responders, and veterans were all invited. 

One veteran who was deployed after the attack on the Twin Towers hopes events like this can bring together civilians, and those who put their lives on the line. 

"Leaders say lets put boots on the ground. But we want to make sure everybody knows there's souls in those boots," Fred Johnson said. "And the more we can connect with the people in our community, and have that connection, the better they are informed to talk to their political leaders about why we are at war, still 16 years later."

Several children who weren't born before 9/11 also attended the event. Organizers said it was a way for them to learn about history. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

