Hundreds of artists from around the country showcased during Big Four Bridge Arts Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An art show in Louisville that's the first of it's kind. 

This weekend's Big Four Bridge Arts Festival was the first to be held on the Waterfront. 

171 artists from around the country applied to be in the show, but organizers had to narrow that number down to 120 booths. 

This was the first year for the event, but it had been in the works for three years. Event Director Louis Nunnelley said he was just waiting for construction to be over to showcase some incredible art. 

"We cross all mediums with ceramics, painting, different styles of painting, jewelry, [and] photography," Nunnelley said. 

Artwork prices ranged from $10 to a few thousand dollars. 

Organizers hope to make the show an annual event.

