LACETT | Louisville makes jump in new AP Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Cardinals are reaping the benefits from their win over North Carolina Saturday.

On Sunday, the Cardinals made a jump in the new AP Poll, up 3 spots to number 14.

Louisville is now 2-0 to begin the 2017 season. They return to action Saturday vs. number 3 Clemson. The game is scheduled for an 8:00pm kickoff.

