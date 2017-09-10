LACETT | Louisville makes jump in new AP Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Cardinals are reaping the benefits from their win over North Carolina Saturday.
On Sunday, the Cardinals made a jump in the new AP Poll, up 3 spots to number 14.
Louisville is now 2-0 to begin the 2017 season. They return to action Saturday vs. number 3 Clemson. The game is scheduled for an 8:00pm kickoff.
