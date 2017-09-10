U of L students counting down to College GameDay - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

For the second time in its many seasons, ESPN's College GameDay is headed back to the University of Louisville.

The set will be in front of Grawemeyer Hall, and students are already counting down to Saturday.

"It's a pretty big deal," said Thomas Dorton, U of L fan. "You see a bunch of crazy college kids in the back yelling and screaming. Hopefully I can attend and be a part of that."

The Cardinals will take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. The game, between two undefeated teams, will be some students' first.

"I've never been to a college football game before, so I'm super excited about that," said Carsyn Kidwell, U of L freshman.

On College GameDay last year, U of L defeated #2 Florida State, 63-20.

"It can get pretty crazy," sophomore Nathan Hesse said.

Hesse was one of the students who camped out for a spot behind the set. 

"I stayed up all night to get in line for it," he said.

"The atmosphere was so alive with so many people. It was a lot of fun, so to have it a second time, I'm really looking forward to it," sophomore V.J. King said.

The show puts the school in the national spotlight. King, a basketball player, knows that's a big deal.

"We know what it's like to have that big game, to see everybody watching and counting on you," he said. "It's good to support other sports, because we know exactly what it's like."

Saturday's game was moved from afternoon to prime-time. Kick-off is set for sometime around 8 p.m.

