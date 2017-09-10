U of L students counting down to College GameDay

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Eric Crawford with four key players or plays in Saturday's 47-35 Louisville win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

CRAWFORD | Four verticals: Malik Williams breaks out in Louisville's win at UNC

ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Louisville's Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for a second straight season, with the Cardinals facing No. 3 Clemson on Saturday.

“It was a very hard decision to make, because I am not ready to just sit at home for the rest of my life. But I have never been one to gamble. And I am tired of the worrying over whether my pension will be there or not. So I decided it was my time to go."

When the officer’s camera begins recording, it shows a tree engulfed in flames just after impact.

Police bodycam video shows moments after crash that killed two teens in east Louisville

The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.

The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC.

For the second time in its many seasons, ESPN's College GameDay is headed back to the University of Louisville.

The set will be in front of Grawemeyer Hall, and students are already counting down to Saturday.

"It's a pretty big deal," said Thomas Dorton, U of L fan. "You see a bunch of crazy college kids in the back yelling and screaming. Hopefully I can attend and be a part of that."

The Cardinals will take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. The game, between two undefeated teams, will be some students' first.

"I've never been to a college football game before, so I'm super excited about that," said Carsyn Kidwell, U of L freshman.

On College GameDay last year, U of L defeated #2 Florida State, 63-20.

"It can get pretty crazy," sophomore Nathan Hesse said.

Hesse was one of the students who camped out for a spot behind the set.

"I stayed up all night to get in line for it," he said.

"The atmosphere was so alive with so many people. It was a lot of fun, so to have it a second time, I'm really looking forward to it," sophomore V.J. King said.

The show puts the school in the national spotlight. King, a basketball player, knows that's a big deal.

"We know what it's like to have that big game, to see everybody watching and counting on you," he said. "It's good to support other sports, because we know exactly what it's like."

Saturday's game was moved from afternoon to prime-time. Kick-off is set for sometime around 8 p.m.

