LMPD officer arrested in Indiana on domestic battery accusation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer arrested in Indiana on domestic battery accusation

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer was arrested in Indiana over the weekend.

According to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Officer Aaron Jaggers with LMPD's 5th Division was arrested Saturday night in Indiana by the Clark County Sheriff's Department.

Jaggers appeared before a judge in court Monday morning.

A release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office says officers went to Jaggers' home in Sellersburg on a "complaint of a domestic disturbance."

Police say Clark County Sheriff's Officers spoke with the alleged victim, who stated she had been "battered" by Jaggers. Authorities say the alleged victim stated that Jaggers allegedly pushed her, which caused her to fall into a column at the residence and hit her head.

According to police, evidence at the scene supported the woman's claims.

According to Larry Wilder, Jaggers' attorney, the arrest happened after the alleged victim placed her hands on Jaggers, and he then defended himself.

Wilder calls it unfair scrutiny because of Jaggers' job. "Had Aaron chosen a different profession, if he were working on the line at Ford, we wouldn't be standing here right now talking about what happened at his home," Wilder said.

Officials with the Clark County Sheriff's Office say Jaggers has been released. While no formal charges have been filed, Jaggers is accused of domestic battery.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

He has also been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

LMPD's Special Investigation Division will investigate, which is normal procedure.

Jaggers is due back in court next week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.