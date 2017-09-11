LMPD officer arrested in Indiana on domestic battery accusation

An LMPD officer was arrested in Indiana over the weekend.More >>
An LMPD officer was arrested in Indiana over the weekend.More >>
Police say when officers found them, they were in possession of property that belonged to the school.More >>
Police say when officers found them, they were in possession of property that belonged to the school.More >>
Police say the weapons cache included semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, shotguns, rifles and fully automatic sub-machine guns.More >>
Police say the weapons cache included semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, shotguns, rifles and fully automatic sub-machine guns.More >>
Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.More >>
Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.More >>
Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.More >>
Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.More >>
Both the EMW Clinic and Planned Parenthood agree a state law requiring the center to have transfer agreements with a hospital and ambulance service lacks "medical justification."More >>
Both the EMW Clinic and Planned Parenthood agree a state law requiring the center to have transfer agreements with a hospital and ambulance service lacks "medical justification."More >>
Police say he threw her off a cliff, or mountainside, and despite her injuries, she was able to walk home after several hours, wearing nothing but a t-shirt and panties.More >>
Police say he threw her off a cliff, or mountainside, and despite her injuries, she was able to walk home after several hours, wearing nothing but a t-shirt and panties.More >>
Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they've arrested a suspect and confiscated a gun after an "active shooter" was reported at an area school.More >>
Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they've arrested a suspect and confiscated a gun after an "active shooter" was reported at an area school.More >>