LMPD officer charged with domestic battery in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer was arrested in Indiana over the weekend.

According to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Officer Aaron Jaggers with LMPD's 5th Division was arrested Saturday night in Indiana by the Clark County Sheriff's Department.

Mitchell says Jaggers is charged with domestic battery.

Officials with the Clark County Sheriff's Office say Jaggers has been released.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

