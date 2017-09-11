Louisville observes 16th anniversary of 9/11 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville observes 16th anniversary of 9/11

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville paused Monday morning to observe the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001 in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.

At 8:46 a.m. Monday, the bells at Louisville City Hall rang out in a moment of recognition. The bells rang at 8:46 to mark the exact time the first strike was made back in 2001.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says on the 16th anniversary of 9/11, it is important to thank first responders who serve and protect citizens.

Mayor Fischer says it is important for Louisville to honor the men and women who died in the attacks.

Fort Knox also honored 9/11 victims during a Patriot Day ceremony that took place Monday morning at Fire Station Number One. That's the site of the post's 9/11 memorial monument, which includes a piece of a steel beam from the World Trade Center.

The ceremony included a flag salute presentation by the Honor Guard, along with several keynote speakers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

