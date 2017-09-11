CRAWFORD | Louisville-Clemson to be a 'blackout' in Papa John's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CRAWFORD | Louisville-Clemson to be a 'blackout' in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

Posted: Updated:
WDRB photo by Eric Crawford WDRB photo by Eric Crawford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has designated Saturday's nationally televised game against Clemson as a "blackout" in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to wear black and the team will wear black uniforms provided by adidas.

U of L's first blackout was on Nov. 2, 2006, when they beat No. 3 West Virginia in a Thursday night ESPN game.

The kickoff for Saturday's game was moved to 8:12 p.m., from 3:30, and the game will be televised by ABC.

The Cards held a blackout last season for their 24-14 win over Duke.

The game also will get a visit from ESPN's College GameDay, which will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the Grawemeyer Hall Administration Building. Details for fans wishing to attend that broadcast will be released soon.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

