RAW VIDEO | U of L head football coach Bobby Petrino discusses upcoming Clemson game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L head football coach Bobby Petrino spoke Monday about the Cards' upcoming game against Clemson.

U of L will host Clemson on Saturday. Both ACC teams are currently unbeaten.

The game will be U of L's first home game of the season.

Petrino did have some bad news to relay: Jeremy Smith is out for the season with a broken toe.

Click on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

ESPN's College GameDay program will return to Louisville for a second time to cover the game. The show will broadcast in front of Grawemeyer Hall at U of L prior to the game.

The game has a kickoff time of 8:12 p.m. Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.