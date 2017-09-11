RAW VIDEO | U of L head football coach Bobby Petrino discusses u - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | U of L head football coach Bobby Petrino discusses upcoming Clemson game

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L head football coach Bobby Petrino spoke Monday about the Cards' upcoming game against Clemson.

U of L will host Clemson on Saturday. Both ACC teams are currently unbeaten.

The game will be U of L's first home game of the season.

Petrino did have some bad news to relay: Jeremy Smith is out for the season with a broken toe.

Click on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety. 

ESPN's College GameDay program will return to Louisville for a second time to cover the game. The show will broadcast in front of Grawemeyer Hall at U of L prior to the game.

The game has a kickoff time of 8:12 p.m. Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.