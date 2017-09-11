POLICE: Campbellsville man facing severe injuries after being be - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Campbellsville man facing severe injuries after being beaten with baseball bats

Posted: Updated:
Coty Bray and Davey Hooper (Source: Taylor County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Campbellsville say a man is facing serious -- and possibly life-threatening -- injuries after he was severely beaten with baseball bats Friday night.

According to a press release, the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. on Ray Court, east of the intersection of N. Central Avenue and E. Broadway in Campbellsville.

Police say callers contacted 911 dispatchers to say several suspects were beating a man with baseball bats. 

When police arrived, they say the suspects drove away in a gray-colored van. Police say two men had been beaten with baseball bats. One was taken to the Taylor Regional Hospital for injuries that were possibly life-threatening. The other man -- one police say had stepped in and tried to stop the assault -- was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police 26-year-old Coty Bray and 37-year-old Davey Hooper have both been arrested in connection with the attack, according to the news release. They are charged with first-degree assault, and are currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

