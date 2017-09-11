Emergency crews respond to house explosion in Floyd County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Emergency crews respond to house explosion in Floyd County

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews responded Monday morning to a house explosion in Floyd County.

Officials say it happened on Smithwood Drive off Charlestown Road.

A call about the fire was received around 10:20 a.m. New Chapel firefighters were among those called to the scene, a county dispatcher said.

Captain Matt Owen, of the New Chapel Fire Department, says the residence had been vacant for several months at the time of the explosion.   

Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.

"We know that several neighbors from other streets down the road felt the wave and heard the explosion. We have damage to homes in the immediate proximity and lots of debris coming from the trees," Owen said.

The state fire marshal's office has been called in to investigate.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.