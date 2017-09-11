Emergency crews respond to house explosion in Floyd County

The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.More >>
The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.More >>
A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.More >>
A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.More >>
The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC.More >>
The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC.More >>
An LMPD officer was arrested in Indiana over the weekend.More >>
An LMPD officer was arrested in Indiana over the weekend.More >>
Officers responded on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle around 7:30 Sunday at 24th and West Chestnut Streets.More >>
Officers responded on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle around 7:30 Sunday at 24th and West Chestnut Streets.More >>
“It was a very hard decision to make, because I am not ready to just sit at home for the rest of my life. But I have never been one to gamble. And I am tired of the worrying over whether my pension will be there or not. So I decided it was my time to go."More >>
“It was a very hard decision to make, because I am not ready to just sit at home for the rest of my life. But I have never been one to gamble. And I am tired of the worrying over whether my pension will be there or not. So I decided it was my time to go."More >>
The Cardinals will take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. The game, between two undefeated teams, will be some students' first.More >>
The Cardinals will take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. The game, between two undefeated teams, will be some students' first.More >>
The major difference in traffic laws around buses in Kentucky and Indiana and the increased fine drivers will pay for speeding in school zones.More >>
The major difference in traffic laws around buses in Kentucky and Indiana and the increased fine drivers will pay for speeding in school zones.More >>