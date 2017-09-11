Louisville, the home of Jug Band Music, hosts its 13th National Jubilee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2017 National Jug Band Jubilee brings jug band music to the Brown-Forman Amphitheater on Saturday, September 16th starting at Noon.

Louisville hosts the greatest jug bands from around the world for the 13th year.

The Jubilee also features local artists, several children's workshops, and family-friendly fun for ages 2 to 82.

Music starts at 1:00 pm with a break at 4:00 pm for hands-on workshops.

Eight different jug bands will take the amphitheater stage including headliner Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton.

The National Jug Band Jubilee was created to celebrate the legacy of jug band music in the River City.

Louisville is acknowledged as the home of jug band music, a pre-war jazz style that features traditional and homemade instruments.

In the late 19th century, African American musicians walked the streets of the River City playing tunes on improvised instruments like empty liquor jugs ("the poor man's tuba"), kazoos and washboards.

By the time the sound reached its peak in the 1930s, it had infiltrated towns up and down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, especially Memphis and New Orleans.

