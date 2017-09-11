Police allegedly discover over 100 firearms inside felon's Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a convicted felon after they found over 100 firearms in his home.

According to an arrest report, the discovery was made just after midnight on Friday, at the home of 52-year-old Raymond Eugene Bolton Jr., in the 7200 block of Gorham Way, near the intersection of Beulah Church Road and Johnson School Road.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home, and during the search, found approximately 115 firearms, including semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, shotguns, rifles and fully automatic sub-machine guns.

Police say Bolton is a convicted felon who is not allowed to own firearms. According to online Louisville Metro Corrections records, Bolton is facing several charges of theft by deception (including cold checks) from a prior case.

Bolton was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

